THOMPSON, George Albert:
Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Great Dad to Peter and Barbara, Allan and the late Maureen, Lynnette and Mark, Sandra, Gordon and Jill, and Sheryl. Special Grandfather to his 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of his life will be on Thursday, July 11 at 11.00am in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to McKenzie Healthcare. Messages to 88 Talbot Street, Geraldine.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 8, 2019