RISK, George Fraser:

George passed away in Wellington on September 29, 2019. George was the loved husband of Julia, brother of William (deceased) and Margaret (Invercargill), Nevin and Adrienne (Geraldine), and Helen Henderson and partner Noel Dellow (Timaru). A respected and loved friend of the David and Barbara, and Derek and Elizabeth (deceased). Also a loved and respected uncle of his nieces and nephews. Family, friends, colleagues and Old Boys are warmly invited to remember and celebrate his life at the Memorial Service to be held at the Timaru Boys HIgh School Memorial Library on Saturday, November 30, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. This will be followed the interment of his ashes at the Timaru Cemetery.



