RISK, George Fraser:
Peacefully at Village at the Park, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Julia, and loved brother and brother-in-law of William (deceased) and Margaret, Nevin and Adrienne, Helen and Noel and Ashley, David and Barbara, and Derek and Elizabeth (deceased). Fond uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the volunteers and staff at the Marsden Day Care and to the caring staff at Village at the Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Risk family may be left in George's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St and Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Monday, October 7, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019