McKENZIE,

George Cottingham:

It's been a long 25 years tomorrow, July 19, 1995, since the most wonderful man in our lives passed away. Seldom does a day pass that you are not spoken and/or thought about and always with love and the most precious of memories. You have and always will hold a special place in the hearts of all your family, such was the person that you were. Thanks for the memories and for all of the fabulous ways you shaped and influenced our lives - yes, Dad, we'll meet again "we do know where" but we don't know when, but we know we will meet again some sunny day. So please keep looking after your harem of beautiful angels of ours who are up there with you, including Maggie, your mum and our great-grandma. Fran, your wife of 60 years, and our mum and grandma. Netta, your only sister and our aunt. Beryl, my wonderful wife and your adored daughter-in-law. Also those special neighbours of yours Pam and Desley, not to forget your brothers Ken, Les and Henry.

God Bless you all - love and miss you so much Dad

Graeme, Beverley, Allan, your grand and great-grandchildren, and extended family.



