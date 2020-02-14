George HILL

Guest Book
  • "Uncle George will be missed by many. He was a much loved..."
    - Tracey Ackerman
  • "so sorry to hear of you loss Andrew and Rosemary and..."
  • "Much love to you Andrew, Rosemary and families. I have such..."
    - Jan Graham
  • "Rest in peace Uncle George. You are/were a very much..."
    - David & Maree Maxwell
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Anglican Church
24 Church Street
Timaru
Death Notice

HILL, George Laurance:
Passed away at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Carol, Rosemary and Partner Alice. Loving grandpa to Bryan and fiancée Tracey, and Ysabel (Yzzy). A service celebrating George's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 24 Church Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Hill Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020
