HILL, George Laurance:
Passed away at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Carol, Rosemary and Partner Alice. Loving grandpa to Bryan and fiancée Tracey, and Ysabel (Yzzy). A service celebrating George's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 24 Church Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Hill Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020