Acknowledgement

HAMER, George:

The greatest comfort during our sorrow was the expressions of sympathy conveyed to us in so many ways from our friends, family and colleagues, so please accept our appreciation and sincere gratitude for this over the loss of our beloved husband and best friend, father and grandfather George Hamer. Special thanks to all the medical teams that have been on this rollercoaster ride of ours over the past few months, with an extra special thanks to the South Canterbury District Nurses for George's care over his final days ensuring he was able to stay in his own home. Your kindness will always be remembered.

- Judy, Kelly, Tim, Tony, and families.



