HAMER, George:
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, aged 67, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Judy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Chris, Tim and Julie, Tony and Jo, number 1 granddad of Tarris, and Aleigha; Evie, and Max; Liam, Ryan, and Ben. A service for George will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Monday, August 17, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 12a Otipua Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 14, 2020