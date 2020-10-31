SCOTT, Gemma Kate:
Suddenly at home in Timaru, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Precious daughter of Jim and Rosemary, and deeply loved sister of Becky, Sarah and Kelvin Norrie and the late Mandy. Loved auntie of Jacob, Tyler, and Casey. Beloved granddaughter of the late Shona and Sinclair Kingan, and the late Betty and Doug Scott. Loved niece, cousin and a friend of many.
"Fly free now our Angel"
A service for Gemma will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, November 3, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages c/- 35 Nikau Place, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020