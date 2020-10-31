Gemma SCOTT

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry for the loss of your precious daughter,..."
    - Julie Brown
  • "R.I.P my friend "
    - Shanon Day
  • "RIP Gemma,sending our love ."
    - T, Ricky,kc,Billy harris
  • "My thoughts are with all the family at this very sad time...."
    - Jenny Lamont
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time. With our deepest..."
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

SCOTT, Gemma Kate:
Suddenly at home in Timaru, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Precious daughter of Jim and Rosemary, and deeply loved sister of Becky, Sarah and Kelvin Norrie and the late Mandy. Loved auntie of Jacob, Tyler, and Casey. Beloved granddaughter of the late Shona and Sinclair Kingan, and the late Betty and Doug Scott. Loved niece, cousin and a friend of many.
"Fly free now our Angel"
A service for Gemma will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, November 3, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages c/- 35 Nikau Place, Timaru.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.