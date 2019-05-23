GRAVESON, Gemma Maree:

Sadly passed away in Christchurch on May 21, 2019, aged 33 years. Much loved daughter of Maree and Mike. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Steve and Jodie, Chrissy and Nathan. Adored Aunty Gemma of Gus, Jake, Danni and Charlie. Loved niece of Lynne and the late Jim Bisset.

Will be missed by all

who knew her.

Messages to the Graveson family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cats Protection League Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/gmgraveson2105. A Funeral Service for Gemma will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.30am.





