FERGUSON,
Gaynor Margaret:
Gaynor is finally resting after a courageous battle passing at SC Hospice on November 14, 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Alastair and Delma Ferguson, sister and sister-in-law of Gavin and Li, Delwyn, Bruce, and Lachlan. Wonderful Aunty of Jessica and Grahame, Katie and Steve, Rebecca and Matty P, James, Nick and Kylie, Ethan and Hannah, Siobhan and Corey, Aiden and Shykayla, Ean, Josh, Stevie, Bobbie, Paula (dec), Jamie (dec), Sam, and Xiaoxi. Amazing Aunty Aunty to all her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountainview Road, Timaru, on Friday, November 20, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to SC Hospice and The Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the Ferguson family, c/- Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 16, 2020