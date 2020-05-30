Gaylene ODEY

Death Notice

ODEY, Gaylene Faith:
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Barry (dec) and a much loved mum to her boys. A sweetie of Cliff and a cherished nana. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Gaylene's family wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Hospice for their consideration and care of Gaylene during her short stay there. They also acknowledge her friends who have walked with her throughout her journey, "you know who you are". At Gaylene's request a private service has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020
