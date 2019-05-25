BENTLEY, Gayleen Marama
(nee Robertson):
At Timaru Hospital on Friday, May 17, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Lyndsey, loved mum and mother-in-law of Craig and Julie, Todd and Sara, Talah and Chris, and Shanika and Khane, loved grandma of Kashayla, Alyssa, Caitlin, Hayleigh; Minnie, Taylah, Scarlett; Jasmin; Skylar, and Murphie, also a loved sister of Keri. Gayleen's family would like to thank the staff at Timaru Hospital for their wonderful care. In keeping with Gayleen's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 50 Otipua Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2019