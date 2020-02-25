Gayle PIKE

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's Anglican Church
24 Church Street
Timaru
Death Notice

PIKE, Gayle B:
Passed peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bet and Eric Pike (Dannevirke). Dearly loved sister of John (Palmerston North), and Elizabeth (Ashhurst), and special friend of Les.
"Gone far too young but lived her life fully, and her way"
Messages to PO Box 336, Timaru. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Gayle's life will be held at the St Mary's Anglican Church, 24 Church Street, on Thursday, February 27, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment.

Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
