MacKENZIE, Gay Lorelle:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital, in her 80th year, on January 12, 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Jo-Anne, Dean and Karina, Donette and Ian, and Dayle and Aniwa. Much loved nana of Daniel and Carrie, Johnathan, Lauren, Andrew, Alexander, Emily, Ngarita, Isla, Andrew, and Connor, and a special great-nan of Kit. Gay's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Ward 10, Christchurch Hospital, for their attentive and compassionate care of Gay. A service celebrating Gay's life and love of her family will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am, interment to follow at Kaiapoi Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 15, 2020