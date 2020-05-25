HOUSTOUN,
Gavin Campbell (Sam):
On May 22, 2020, in his 72nd year, peacefully at home with a view of his mountains, in the loving care of his family. Dearly loved husband and friend of Jan, loved and admired father and father-in-law of Toni and John, Suzy and Ian, Kris and Katy. Grandad and best mate of Jack and Carla, friend of Hamish and Josh. Loved son of Ngaire and the late Arch Houstoun. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Due to our current reality, a family service will be held. Messages to the Houstoun family, c- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2020