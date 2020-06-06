Gavin CAMERON

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

CAMERON, Gavin Allan:
(Reg. No. 899435, NZ Army) On May 28, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, loved stepfather of Dallas Faass and partner Ray Smith, Ginny Faass and partner Keri Maaka, Rosemary Scheuber and partner Nelson Odering, grandfather of Mitchell, Havana, and Devon. Special thanks to St John Ambulance, and the staff of Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Gavin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gavin Cameron, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private celebration of Gavin's life has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 6, 2020
