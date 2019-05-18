BECK, Gavin David:
On May 17, 2019, peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of the late Joan, dearly loved dad of Wayne, Jan, and Daryl, and a loved granddad, uncle, brother and brother-in-law. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gavin Beck, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to remember Gavin will be held at 4 Manson Place, Russley, Christchurch, on Monday, May 20, at 11.00am, followed by a cuppa and kai. Private Cremation thereafter.
E te Rangatra, moe mai ra i to moenga roa
Published in Timaru Herald on May 18, 2019