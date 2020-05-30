McDONALD, Garth Irving:
23.7.1932 - 26.5.2020
Aged 87 years. Peacefully at Glenwood Home, Timaru. A much loved husband of Iris for 63 years. A dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Christine and Nick Baker (Dunedin), Jeffrey (deceased), Fiona (Rolleston), and Callum and Julie (Timaru). A much adored Poppa to Sophia, Jeffrey, Georgia, Lewis, Cole, Guy, and Leah, and a Great-Grandpop to Julian, Evie, and MacKenzie.
"You lived a life rich and full, be at peace now Dad".
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation (Timaru) would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to F1 / 91 Avenue Road, Timaru 7910. A service to celebrate Garth's life will be held on Tuesday, June 2, in the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church) at 1.00pm, followed by a private Interment at the East Taieri Cemetery, Mosgiel.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020