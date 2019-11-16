STEWART,
Gaelyn Ruth (Gae):
Surrounded by her family at Timaru Hospital, on November 14, 2019. Loved wife of the late Des, much loved mother of Shane and Cherry, Wendy and Gordy, loved Lola of Chelsea, Grandma of Larna and great-Grandma of Thomas, and Evabella, loved sister of Anne, Shirley, Beryl, Rod, and the late John. A service for Gae will be held at St Philip and All Saints Church, Luxmoore Rd, on Monday, November 18, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 16, 2019