BROWN,
Frederick Robert (Fred):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family; aged 83 years. A much loved and adored husband and soulmate of Jo. A loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jo and Greg Newman, Chris and Stuart Mackintosh, and Nigel and Sharon. A fun loving and cherished "Dee" of Sam; Olivia, and Jenna; Emma, and Rebeka, brother and brother-in-law of Catherine and Brian Thomas, and a special friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Cardiac Support Group would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A celebration of Fred's wonderful life will be held in the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), tomorrow Friday, January 31 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 30, 2020