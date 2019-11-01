MIDDLEMISS, Freda May:

Passed after a short illness, on October 30, 2019; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Middlemiss. Will be greatly missed by her children and their families: Margaret and Ross Henderson (Auckland), James, Anja and Ella, Willy and Sarah; Bruce Middlemiss and Ross (Auckland); Glenda and Bruce Thomson (Nelson), Amy and Rhys, Kay and Nick and Hamish; Loved sister and sister-in-law of Walter Gudsell (Hamilton), Geoff and Kay Gudsell (Nelson), Roger and Helen Gudsell (Bay of Plenty), Rob Smith (Wellington), Barbara and Maurice Purcell (Timaru), and Daphne Gudsell (Temuka). A very much loved aunty and friend to many. Your encouragement will be missed by us all. A service to celebrate Freda's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 27 Dorset Street, Richmond, Tasman, on Tuesday, November 5 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.





