MANSON,

Frances Reeve (Frank):

Dearly loved husband of Val, and loved and respected by Gavin, Steve, Donna and their families. Much loved uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. We wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us at this time with flowers, cards, letters, phone messages and food, all were very greatly appreciated. A very special thank you to Jim and the team at Aoraki Funeral Home, to David Owen for taking the service, and Alec Barltrop for the lovely eulogy he shared. Special thanks go to Lister Home staff for the care and support they gave Frank during his brief stay. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and my heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral service.





