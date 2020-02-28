Francis O'NEILL

Death Notice

O'NEILL, Francis (Frank):
Peacefully after a short illness, with family at his side, on February 26, 2020; three days after his 93rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Adored and adoring dad of Anne and Ross Glendining, Maureen Crossman, and Kerry and Paul Harper. Cherished Grandad to Terry (dec), Jolene (dec), Melissa; Lochlan and Katie, Glen, and Tim; Kirsty and Peter, David and Chanelle, Daniel and Courtney, Jasmine and Kieran, and great-grandad to Brodie, Abby-Jo, Gracie; Max, Jack, Isla; Kai-Peter, Cooper-Loch; Isaac, Ella, Riley, Isabelle and Hunter. A service to celebrate Francis's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 175 Brockley Rd, RD 2, Timaru 7972.

Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
