MANSON,
Francis Reeve (Frank):
Peacefully at Lister Home on June 10, 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Val. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Step-dad and friend to Gavin and Deb, Stephen and Nicki, Donna and Charles. Loved Poppa Frank to his grandchildren. Grateful thanks for the care Frank received at Lister Home. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 4 Allan Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 12 to June 14, 2019