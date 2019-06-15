HAMILTON,
Francis James (Frank):
Peacefully, with family by his side, at Hospice South Canterbury on Thursday, June 13, 2019, aged 77. Much loved sparring partner of Patricia, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brent and Gail, André and Suzanne, and Leisa and the late Barry Moss, also an adored Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Frank will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, June 18, at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 185 Otipua Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 15, 2019