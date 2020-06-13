SWANN, Frances:

Bob and family sincerely thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy, support and kindness shown to us following the sad passing of Frances, a much loved wife, mother and grandmother to all her extended family. The phone calls, flowers, visits and cards were very much appreciated. Thank you to those who attended the celebration of Frances life. Special thanks to Dr Moginie, Becs from Forward Care Home Health, St John Ambulance Service, and the team at Geraldine and Galbraith Funeral Services for the wonderful care they provided to Frances. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the Swann family.



