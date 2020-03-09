Frances SWANN

Passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Loved mum of the late Ian, Peter, the late Gillian, Robert, and Cristine. Loved daughter, sister, aunty, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her extended family. A Celebration of Frances' life will be held at the Geraldine Rugby Club, 12 Taylor Street, Geraldine, on Thursday, March 12, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 19 Darby Street, Geraldine 7930.

