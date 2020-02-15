SOLE, Frances Alyce (Tup)

(formerly Perry)

(nee McIntosh):

Tup's family wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone for your love, kindness and support given to us at the sad passing of dear and delightful Tup. Your thoughts, messages, calls, visits, cards, flowers, generous acts and attendance at Tup's life celebration are very much appreciated. A very special thanks to all those who cared for Tup in many different ways, visited her and gave her a call - she treasured your friendship, kindness and company. Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all with deep gratitude. We love you dearly and miss you Mum, Tup and Nana Tup xxx.



