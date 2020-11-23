PAGEY, Frances Elizabeth
(Francie) (formerly Moss):
On November 21, 2020, passed away peacefully at Rosebank Resthome, Ashburton, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, and the late Donald Moss. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leicester and Wendy (Motueka), Donalda and Alan Hartley, and Angela and James Chapman (Motueka), and special Nana to Shannon; Rebecca and Mark, Nick and Krystle, and Milan, and great-nana to Nicholas, and Caitlin. Messages to c/- 9 Belt Road, Ashburton. A private cremation will be held, followed by a celebration of Francie's life at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 23, 2020