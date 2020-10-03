Frances MCCOOK-WEIR

  • "Sorry to read that Frances has passed away.MY DEEPEST..."
    - JESSICA WILLETTS
  • "Sorry we are unable to attend funeral. Rosslyn & Brent"
  • "Please accept our sincere sympathy with the passing of..."
Mainland Funerals
40 Harper Street
Timaru, Canterbury
7942
(080)-094-842273
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Salvation Army Citadel
cnr Wai-iti and Otipua Roads
McCOOK-WEIR,
Frances Dorothy:
Promoted to Glory on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Strathallan Lifecare Rest Home. An adored and cherished wife of the late Robert and a loved mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Julia, and Matthew and Brydon. A devoted gran and granny of Chris, Sarah, Max, and Kate; Henry, Benjamin, and Wynter.
"Now with Robert again"
In lieu of flowers donations to the Starship Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 447 Aubrey Road, Wanaka 9305. A celebration of Frances' life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr Wai-iti and Otipua Roads, on Monday, October 5 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
