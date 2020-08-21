MacKENZIE, Frances

Marie Jeanette (Marie):

Died peacefully at Village at the Park on August 18, 2020, in Wellington, previously from Timaru. Eldest daughter of Annie and Giovanni Grandi, sister of Margaret. Much loved "small mother" and mother-in-law of Amanda and Alan. Proud Nannie of Helen and loved friend and wife of the late William. Aged 84 years. Special thanks to the caring staff of Village at the Park. A private cremation is being held this week and then her ashes will be taken back Timaru to join her parents.

"If roses grow in Heaven

Lord please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my mum's arms

And tell her they're from me.



Tell her I love her and miss her,

And when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek,

And hold her for a while."



Love you Mum/Nannie

from your girls.



Messages to 25 Hawkestone Street, Thorndon, Wellington 6011.



