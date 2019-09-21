Frances GUTSCHLAG

Death Notice

GUTSCHLAG,
Frances Christina (Fay):
Peacefully in her home in Winchester, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Johnny for 42 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cherie and Greg, Carl and Flow, Gaylene and Alister, and Brent. Loved stepmother of Jeffery and Michelle, and Donna G. Loved nana of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. At Fay's request, a private cremation has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
