AITCHISON,
Frances (nee Keene):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wyn Aitchison. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham, and the late Judith and Rob Timpany. Much loved Gran of Claire, and Fiona, and great "Gran" of Emma, Owen, Rosa, and Harry. The Service celebrating Frances' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2.00pm. All communications to the Aitchison Family, C/- Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020