KUNNEN,
Florence Elizabeth (Betty)
(nee Blakie):
On May 20, 2019, peacefully at Timaru Hospital, in her 89th year, surrounded by loving family. Born in Invercargill. Adored wife and soulmate of the late Johannes (John). Precious and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jos and Lynne (Wellington), Elizabeth and John Pfahlert (Wellington), Michelle (New York), Mark (Sydney), and Paul. Dearly loved Grandma of Brendan and Christine (London), Amy and Jeromé (Wellington), and Matthew (Auckland). Beloved Great-Grandma of Jasper, and Isaac. Much loved sister-in-law and aunty of all her family in New Zealand and the Netherlands. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 22, 2019