COLLINGWOOD, Fiona:
Died peacefully surrounded by her family at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Thursday, May 21, 2020, aged 40 years. Loved partner of Simon Rae, adored mum of Bridget, treasured daughter of Andrew and Christine Collingwood. Loved sister and sister in-law of Greg and Abbie, and Joffre, loved aunty of Hadley and Elliot; and Jakeb and Summer. Loved daughter-in-law of Kevin and Elaine Rae, and loved sister in-law of Jef Rae. Loved and dear friend of Bronwyn and Darrell, and Jayden Kircher. Messages can be sent to Fiona's family c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A service for Fiona was held at the Shone and Shirley funeral chapel, Tahunanui, on Tuesday, May 26, followed by a burial at Gardner's Valley Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020