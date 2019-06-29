WALSH, Faye:

Sherryl, Sue, Darryl, Nigel, Kelly and families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us during the sad loss of our much loved mum, nana and great nana. Your visits, flowers, cards, letters, calls and donations to Cancer Research were all so greatly appreciated. A very special thank you to the Palliative Care Team and Doctors for their care and dedication shown to mum during her short illness. To Eion and his lovely team at Galbraith Funeral Services – your thoughtfulness is so very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and heartfelt thanks to you all.



