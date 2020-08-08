SHEILDS, Fay Lorraine:
Of Oamaru, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Observatory Village Lifecare. Now at peace. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Kim, Lindsay and Sharon, Stuart and Cate, Tim and Sandy, Scott and Donna, and a loved friend of Debbie. Loved Nana of Aimee, Grace and Tudor, Steven, Cindi and Nigel, Jessica and James, Aaron, Morgan and Laura, Christina and Shaun, Taylah, Baxter, and Monty. A loved great-grandmother of her 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Fay's life will be held at the Star and Garter, 9 Itchen Street, Oamaru, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2.30pm. Messages to the Shields Family C/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.
