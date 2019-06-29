ISITT,
Fay Marion (nee Guilford):
Passed away peacefully at Elms Court Lifecare Christchurch on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Leonard Isitt and cherished mother of John, Ruth and David. Adored sister of Peter and Graeme, and the late Keith and Roger. Treasured mother-in-law, Nana, and Great-Nana. Messages may be addressed to Len Isitt, Villa 42, 488 Greers Road, Christchurch 8053. A memorial service will be held at St Barnabas Church, Fendalton, on Monday 22 July at 10:30am.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 29, 2019