DUNCAN,
Fay Avelyen Mary:
Peacefully at Woburn, Waipukurau, on July 21, 2019. In her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of James (Jim) (deceased), and loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen (Masterton) and Juliet (deceased), Philippa (Sydney), and Jeremy (Sydney). Loved G-Ma of Zoe, Petra (deceased), Alexandra, Astrid, Zane and Lucy, Phyllida and Arthur. Dear friend of the Lee family and of Rena Dalley. At Fay's request a private service has been held. Messages to the Duncan family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2019