GOULD, Fairlie Ernestine:
Passed away peacefully at the McKenzie Health Care, on Friday June 28, 2019, in her 96 year. Loved wife of the late Albert. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Fern Gould (Rolleston), Elaine Harwood (Alexandra), John and Mere (Geraldine), Eddie and Margaret (Geraldine). Loved nana and great-gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held for Fairlie in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine on Tuesday July 2, 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by a private interment. Messages to: 92a Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 29 to July 1, 2019