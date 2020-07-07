McINTOSH, Ewan John:
Died peacefully in Carterton on June 29, 2020. Loved son of the late Hazel and Norman McIntosh and brother of Ian and Stephen (both deceased). A much loved uncle to Laura, Tobias, Brinley, Calum and Andrew, brother-in-law to Rachel and to Audrey (deceased), and friend and cousin to many. A private family funeral has been held and a Memorial Service will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, July 10, at 1.00pm. Messages c/o McIntosh Family PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 7, 2020