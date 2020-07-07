Ewan MCINTOSH

Guest Book
  • "To all the family of Ewan. Please accept our deepest..."
    - Brian Gosney
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

McINTOSH, Ewan John:
Died peacefully in Carterton on June 29, 2020. Loved son of the late Hazel and Norman McIntosh and brother of Ian and Stephen (both deceased). A much loved uncle to Laura, Tobias, Brinley, Calum and Andrew, brother-in-law to Rachel and to Audrey (deceased), and friend and cousin to many. A private family funeral has been held and a Memorial Service will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, July 10, at 1.00pm. Messages c/o McIntosh Family PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on July 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.