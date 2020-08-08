MIDDLEMISS, Evelyn Peace:
On August 5, 2020; in her 103rd year. Beloved wife of the late Don, loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Russell Atkinson; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Matthew and Linda Atkinson, Janet and Chris Steele; Abby, and Emily; Mia, and Jack. Heartfelt thanks to Debbie, Kathy and the staff of Birchleigh, for their wonderful care. According to her wishes, Evelyn's body has been donated to the Otago School of Medicine. Messages to 6 Westgate, Dunedin 9012.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 8, 2020