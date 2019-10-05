ROWLANDS, Evan Arthur:
Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, on Monday, September 30, 2019, aged 92. Loved son of the late Arthur and Ivy, loved brother and brother-in-law of Eunice and the late Cliff Brady, Shirley and Jim Mason (both dec), and Marlene and Bob Grimmer (both dec), and loved uncle and great-uncle of Dennis, Don, Rick, Randall, Grant and their families. A huge thank you to all the staff and doctors who cared for Evan at Margaret Wilson. In keeping with Evan's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Rowlands family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 5, 2019