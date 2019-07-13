NEWTON, Eunice Olive:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 12, 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Dick. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sylvia and Chris Glover, and Colin and Raewyn. Loved grandma and great-grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages for Eunice's family may be posted to the Newton family c/- Galbraith Funeral Services, 26 King Street, Temuka. A service to remember Eunice's life will be held in the Galbraith Funeral Chapel, 26 King Street, Temuka, on Wednesday, July 17, at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 13, 2019