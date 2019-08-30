McBAIN,
Ethne Ann (nee Maclean):
Lovingly surrounded by family at Strathallan Life Care, on August 25, 2019, aged 91 years. Treasured wife of the late Stan. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Linda and Chris Simpson and John. Cherished nana of Jemma. At Ethne's request, a private service has been held. A very special thanks to the staff of Highfield Rest Home, Talbot Park, Glenwood Rest Home and Strathallan Life Care for their kindness and support. Messages to McBain Family, 278 Wai-iti Rd, Glenwood, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019