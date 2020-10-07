HENDRY, Ethel May:
Peacefully after a sudden illness at Timaru Public Hospital on October 3, 2020. Wife of the late Eddie. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Sharon and Mervyn Hoare (Christchurch), and Denise and Dick Johnston (Timaru). Treasured grandmother of Shay, Alicia and Becs, Leanne and Agus, Simon, and Cassie, and great-grandmother of Thomas, Benji, Isabelle; Jessie, Jian, Noah, Abbie, Emma, and George. Due to Ethel's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 31 Quarry Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 7, 2020