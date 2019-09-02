McFARLANE, Esma:
Peacefully at Lister Home, on August 31, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Anna and Greg Clarkson. Devoted Nana to Jack and Logan.
"A fighter to the very end.
We will always love you and will miss you forever."
Many thanks to Lister Home and Dr Sarah Creegan for their wonderful care. A private cremation will be held in accordance with Esma's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister Home would be appreciated. Messages to 21 Rhodes Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 2, 2019