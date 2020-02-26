WARD, Eric William:
After a short illness, surrounded by family on February 22, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Jessica. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Melissa, Megan and Andrew Black, Tracey and Paul Cowie, and Tony and Danae. Loved grandad of all his 10 grandchildren. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Daffodil house will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 185 Colliers Rd, RD 2, Timaru 7972.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 26, 2020