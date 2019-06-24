MANSON, Eric John:
Suddenly at Lister Home, Waimate, on June 21, 2019, aged 76. Dearly loved and adored husband of the late Monica. Loved father and father-in-law of Ryan and Trudy, and Alysha and Will. Loved grandad of Kane and Joel. Loved son of the late Jack and Ruvena, and stepson of the late Belle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Syd (dec), Alan and Phyllis, Russell and Jenny, Peter and Isabella, Helen, Alan Woods, Terry and Gail Woods, and Shirley and John Paterson. Loved son-in-law of the late Ron and Roma Woods. Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Great mate of the late Vic McDonald. A private cremation for Eric has been held. A memorial service celebrating Eric's life will be held at the Waimate Town and Country Club, 14 John Street, Waimate, at 2.00pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The family wish to thank all the staff of Lister Home for their wonderful care of Eric. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister Home would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 20 Studholme Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 24 to June 26, 2019