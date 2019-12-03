Eric HUSBAND

HUSBAND, Eric (Ike):
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Roha, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lizette and David Batchelor, Darryll and Noeline, Aleasha and partner Rodney, and the late Jared. Much loved granddad Eric of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to inter Ike's ashes with Jared will be held at the Timaru Cemetery Rose Garden, on Friday, December 6, at 1.00pm, then you're invited to join the family at the Thistle Clubrooms, Browne Street. Messages to 27E Harper Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
